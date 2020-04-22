CONYERS – Although commencement exercises for Rockdale Public Schools’ Class of 2020 have been delayed, the school system made a special effort to recognize the top graduates at each of the county’s high schools.
On Friday, April 17, the valedictorians and salutatorians were notified in a surprise visit, with administrators, counselors and teachers driving to each honoree’s home with a sign.
Following are the top graduates at each county high school:
Heritage High School - Valedictorian Matthew Fachisthers and Salutatorian Elaina Mosely
Rockdale County High School - Valedictorian Steven Omari Rivers and Salutatorian Spirit Williams
Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology - Valedictorian Ashanah Gayden and Salutatorian AJ Rickman
Salem High School - Valedictorian Jarelly Castillo and Salutatorian Aiyana Cooper
These top graduates will lead their respective senior classes in their school’s commencement exercises. Salem High School graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at SHS; Rockdale County High School and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology graduation is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. at RCHS; Heritage High School graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. at HHS. All dates are pending COVID-19 pandemic conditions.
To see a gallery of top graduates and read more about them, visit www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
For more information on graduations and the RCPS End of the Year Guide, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19.
