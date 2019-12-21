Young. Scared. Pregnant. That was Angela Worthey when she was a teenager. And then she had an abortion.
At that point, Worthey said her life changed in every way.
“It basically devastated me,” she said. “I did the typical downward spiral afterward. I did a lot of things I’m ashamed of today. But then God started reaching my heart. He really just healed me and showed me that all I had to do was give that over to him. Pretty soon after that, I heard someone speak about Refuge.”
Known then as Refuge Crisis Center and then Refuge Pregnancy Center, but now simply called Refuge, women throughout Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties found it as a place of help and hope as they dealt with unplanned pregnancies.
“I felt like that was where I needed to go,” Worthey said. “I started off as a volunteer. They weren’t really sure I was going to make it because every time I met with someone, I would cry about their situation. They were afraid I was too tender. I got very invested in the ladies. I just felt like God called me to be here, so I stayed.”
That was 19 years ago. Worthey became such a dedicated volunteer that she worked at the center several days each week helping girls and women in need. She began pitching in with office work, and when the center needed an office manager, Worthey was named to fill the spot. After a dozen years in that job, she became executive director of Refuge, a position she has held now for three years.
“I’ve been here for a long time and seen a whole lot of changes,” she said.
As Refuge marks its 35th anniversary this year, the center recently held “Celebrate Life,” its annual benefit dinner at Conyers First United Methodist Church where it remembered its history and the many people throughout the region who have found help thanks to its many services.
“We’ve been keeping statistics for a long time,” Worthey said. “It’s a list of statistics for what all God has done in our community through Refuge and everybody in the community. We put out bags with children’s names on them of the children whose parents were considering abortion, but chose life. There were 1,923 luminaries, bags we made up. There were so many we couldn’t sit them all in the room.”
Worthey said 800 of those luminaries fit into the room while others were placed in other areas. She said she wrote the children’s names on the bags, but said seeing the bags all stacked up was much different than seeing them sitting throughout the building with a little light inside. It was a significant visual of just how many lives have been affected thanks to Refuge.
Since it began in 1984, there have been more than 63,122 visits to the center and “we’re still counting,” Worthey said. More than 9,248 babies have been born and there have been more than 23,509 visits to the center for parents to receive baby items.
“It’s amazing what all God has done,” Worthey added. “We help people with food, clothing, diapers — all of that stuff is donated from the community.”
When it began 35 years ago in Newton County, Refuge was a place to help pregnant women in unplanned situations by providing free pregnancy testing, food, clothing and baby items. In its first year, Refuge had a total of 119 visits. A second office was opened in Rockdale County. Worthey said it later became more cost efficient to have one office and at that point the Rockdale center began serving Newton, Walton, Henry, DeKalb and other outlying counties, which it continues to serve today.
In 2004, Refuge began doing ultrasounds and in those 15 years, the center has done 5,090 ultrasounds, as well as making and sending 72,185 encouragement phone calls, letters and emails. When a pregnant girl comes into the center, volunteers follow up with her throughout her pregnancy if she gives them permission.
“We also have Earn While You Learn, our motherhood program that teaches the girls how to take care of themselves and their baby,” Worthey said. “They can earn points and get things for their baby. Last year, we started fatherhood classes doing the same thing, but for the guys. Since 2004, we have had 761 students in that program.”
Refuge offers classes for women and men in successful parenting techniques; a tutoring program and classes, also for men and women where it has helped 317 GED students since 2004. That was also the year the center began its Healing from Abortion Trauma, a seven-week program that has already helped 69 women and men heal from that decision.
“Sometimes men are struggling too,” Worthey said. “They have come to us for that type of healing. There’s a lot that’s going on, and it’s amazing to see what God has done. People stop me all the time and say, ‘I know somebody who’s here today because of Refuge.’”
Refuge has garnered notable statistics, but Worthey makes it plain that’s not what it’s all about.
“We’re on a day-to-day basis with the ladies, and we don’t even think about it in terms of numbers because when a girl comes in here, she’s our primary focus,” she said. “But we thought about it being 35 years, it was a good idea to take a look, and wow. We just cried when we saw all this and what God is doing.”
The name was shortened to Refuge Center in part because more men were coming in for help with fatherhood classes and GED classes, which are open to everyone in the community, and Worthey said people might not want to say they got their GED from the pregnancy center.
Years ago, Worthey said pregnancy centers were “all about the baby.” She said people realized that the baby cannot survive on its own, so efforts to help the mother and then later efforts to help the father were implemented. It was a change toward helping the whole family. Realizing there are generations growing up in single-parent homes, she said the ministry is working to help the traditional family become strong again. Refuge seeks to do this by helping with material items, education, parenting classes, job readiness and everything else they can do to help the family unit succeed. The center depends on support from the community and anyone interested in donating or volunteering is asked to contact Refuge.
Presently located at 1307 Milstead Ave. in Conyers, Refuge invites women and men to stop by or call 770-922-5939 during office hours, or call 1-800-712-4357, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can also visit the website at www.refugeconyers.org.
Worthy, who has lived in Rockdale County since 1990, said she is excited about the future as Refuge prepares to join Restoration Storehouse, which will have many area non-profit organizations housed under one roof once the old Maxell building off Parker Road in Conyers is ready for them. She said that way clients will be able to find help with a number of needs in one location.
Refuge board members include Pastor Butch Rumble, Sharon Robuck, Bill Harris, Kathi Smith and Carol Long. They, along with Worthey and a team of volunteers, work to promote healthy pregnancy, birth and lifestyle through support, education and compassion for Refuge’s clients by preparing mothers and fathers for the important roles they will have in their children’s lives.
“It’s all God,” Worthey said. “I speak quite frequently about the situations that happen here. I’m an open book. Life now is wonderful. I’ve been married to my husband for 33 years. He’s such a great guy, and he steps in and does a whole lot of the ministry, too. He’s like the guy behind everything doing all the things I can’t do. I have a daughter and two grandchildren. I’ve been blessed. We’re doing great.”
Helping others reach that spot is what keeps Worthey busy every day.
“We love the clients,” she said. “I managed to survive my emotions. I don’t think you ever can when you’re looking a girl face-to-face in a room and see her scared and hurting. You can’t help but have that love and compassion for her. We’re here to show her she is capable, and we’re here to help her.”