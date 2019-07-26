COVINGTON — Labor Day 2018 was a fateful day for Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper. While responding to a routine shoplifting call at Walmart that afternoon, Cooper was shot in the head by one of the suspects. The gunshot left Cooper grievously wounded and stunned the Covington and Newton County community.
One year later, Cooper has undergone extensive rehabilitation and is now able to walk and talk. As he continues to fight toward recovery, the community continues to look for ways to support his efforts. On Sept. 15, the community will have a chance to do just that by supporting the 9th annual Coming Together Benefit Car Show, hosted by Dualdeko Search Engine Marketing. All proceeds from the car show will go to the Police Who Care Fund and will directly benefit the Cooper family.
Lanier Sims, owner of Dualdeko and a veteran car show producer, said he was approached last year about hosting a car show in honor of Cooper, but he felt then the timing wasn’t right.
“I reached out to the Coopers back in March,” he said. “I talked to them, had lunch at their house, and Matt wanted to do it around the one-year anniversary.”
Sims said the car show is set to be held on the Covington Square, the day after the Covington Police Department’s Annual Fuzz Run.
Sims said he is inviting area businesses and individuals to participate in the car show through sponsorships and car entries.
“The Covington Car Show is a high-quality event that continues to increase in popularity year after year,” he said. “Over a thousand spectators attended last year’s event, which featured 150 antique cars, and this year’s event is shaping up to be another spectacular community event.”
The car show will feature classic cars, with the added attraction of police and public safety vehicles. Sims said police cruisers will be placed in a special area of the show which will allow spectators to view the latest technology in public safety.
Sponsorship levels are Platinum ($1,000), Gold ($850), Silver ($500), and Bronze ($200). Sponsor registration is due by Sept. 2.
Vendor booths are also available for food, retail and other service providers.
Donations of raffle and auction items are also welcomed.
For more information, contact Sims at 404-990-4498 or email at covingtoncarshow@gmail.com.