CONYERS — The Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. annual meeting is going to be very different this year, but one thing will remain the same — attendees can still go home with an iconic yellow bucket.
Due to COVID-19, Snapping Shoals had initially postponed its annual meeting from July to October at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. However, due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic, the EMC has announced that the annual meeting will now be a drive-through event. “The modification was made out of continued concern for our members and employees,” according to a release from Snapping Shoals.
The annual meeting is set for Oct. 13, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon at the horse park. All members who register during that time period will also be entered into a prize drawing for 75 $50 bill credits. the prize drawing will be held at EMC headquarters at a later date and will be recorded with a link provided on the Snapping Shoals website.
The first 1,500 EMC members to register on Oct. 13 will receive one of Snapping Shoals’ signature yellow plastic buckets.
