SOCIAL CIRCLE — New Social Circle chief of police Jeff Fuesting isn’t planning any immediate changes in the department now that he’s on board, but he does plan to make his presence in the community felt right away.
“Right now I’m doing a lot of listening and I’m talking to our staff in interviews and I’m meeting residents and leaders in the community to see what their concerns are, what’s working and what’s not working,” said Fuesting during his third week on the job. “I’m doing a lot of that and a lot of assessing. We’ll make some decisions down the road where we need to tweak things to take our department from good to great.”
The Illinois native, whose brother Brent lives in Social Circle, said he wanted to get right to work with the school system to establish a teen leadership academy, similar to citizen police academies but for the younger set, and he wants to get to know the streets and the people who live there.
“…I’ll be doing a neighborhood walk and talk, where I go out and bring the Police Department to the residents who can’t come to our normal meetings,” he said. “Essentially, I knock on doors and bring staff with me to talk about what’s going on in our neighborhoods, how we can better serve them and what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong, and trying to develop those positive relationships in the community.”
A lifelong law enforcement officer, Fuesting, 47, was appointed the city’s police chief on Oct. 7 by city manager Arlene Schirmer. He comes to Georgia more than two decades into a career that has included work in several Midwest states. Fuesting succeeds Tyrone Oliver, who in late July was appointed commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Fuesting said he’s been made to feel right at home since he arrived.
“It’s been very welcoming, from both the community and the members of the department,” he said. “I’ve heard great things about the city. It’s a safe community with a great school system, and I’m looking forward to continuing to keep this community safe, improve on our operations where we can and develop relationships with members of the community.”
Fuesting’s law enforcement career began in 1994 as a patrol officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and in 1997 he joined the St. Louis County Police Department, where he spent the next 19 years, rising to the rank of captain and commander of the Affton-Southwest Precinct.
In 2017, Fuesting was appointed chief of police in Effingham, Ill., and he remained in that position for two and a half years until he left the department in May. Published reports stated that Fuesting was terminated when a new mayor (who was a former police chief and officer) was elected, despite the protests of some members of the City Council.
When asked if he’d like to make a statement on the situation, Fuesting said, “I enjoyed my time there. It was unfortunate what occurred. And it’s politics. I accept the decision of the new administration, and I’m moving past that. I’m really happy to be here in Social Circle, and I’m looking forward to leading the men and women (in the department) and keeping the community safe.”
While there are a host of public-safety issues confronting communities, Fuesting said he’s zeroing in on what he said is the topic that most residents complain about.
“In every community, the No. 1 thing you hear about is speeding vehicles,” he said. “In my experience, whether it was working for a large metropolitan police department or a small department, I always hear the No. 1 complaint of residents is speeding vehicles, so we’ll address those types of issues.”
He is well aware, however, that there are other matters – mostly drug-related – plaguing communities throughout the country.
“Getting back on the national level, you have the opiate crisis in America and we’re not immune from that,” said Fuesting. “I have not seen or received any information of an opiate crisis in our city. But I’ll be looking into things that are occurring across the United States and affecting our community.”
Fuesting and his wife Jennifer have two children, 12 and 22, and he said he looks forward to living in the Deep South.
“This is my first experience living in the South. It’s going good,” he said. “Everybody’s been so welcoming and the weather’s been good so far. It’s been raining a bit but I’m good with the rain. It’s been a good experience so far. My wife and daughter will be moving down in a couple of weeks, and I’m looking forward to them getting down here and us settling down to live here.”
