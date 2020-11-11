STONE MOUNTAIN – The holiday season at Stone Mountain Park begins Nov. 14 amid 3,200 acres of natural beauty and dazzling lights. The celebration will be filled with festive music, millions of lights, captivating shows and visits with popular holiday characters.
New this year, visitors can celebrate the spirit of the season with a special viewing of a Christmas Lasershow, wander through the Musical Frosted Forest surrounded by beautiful lights, sights and sounds, marvel at the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony and catch the exciting new Snow Angel’s Christmas Parade on the laser lawn. The all-new parade features whimsical floats and a cast of holiday performers for families to enjoy, and more.
Visitors can take in an all-new magic show, have a very merry visit with Santa, and hear the true meaning of Christmas aboard the Sing-A-Long Christmas Train. End the evening with Angelina the Snow Angel as she as she takes flight and creates one last magical snowfall.
For tickets and information about Stone Mountain Christmas, please visit www.stonemountainpark.com.
In order to provide safe outdoor entertainment, Stone Mountain Park is reducing and managing its daily attractions capacity. The park is implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. Guests are encouraged to review important health and safety procedures at the following link before visiting park attractions: https://www.stonemountainpark.com/PlaySafe
Located just 15 miles east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park offers family-friendly activities and attractions all year round. Explore Dinosaur Explore - An All-New Experience, climb aboard the Scenic Railroad for a trip around the mountain, putter around at the Great Locomotive Chase Adventure Golf, take the Skyride to the mountaintop for breathtaking views of the Atlanta skyline, and more. Visit www.stonemountainpark.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more about the park.
