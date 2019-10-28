COVINGTON — On Nov. 20-21, Sustainable Newton will join The Climate Reality Project for 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action, a day meant to mobilize a worldwide conversation about the climate crisis and how to solve it.
Climate Reality Leader volunteers from across the globe will lead presentations and conversa-tions in all 50 U.S. states and countries around the world. The presentations will focus on the climate crisis, what it means for people in their everyday lives, and the solutions already available.
Sustainable Newton’s presentation and conversation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Newton County Library Covington Branch on Floyd Street. The presentation will focus specifically on climate change impacts and solutions in Georgia and the Southeast.
As a bonus, Climate Reality is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant a carbon pollution-reducing tree for every person who attends a presentation.
“The 24 Hours of Reality event is a global conversation we need to use to kickstart a local discussion,” said Sustainable Newton President Maurice Carter in a press release. “As an organization focused on climate action in Newton County, we engage regularly with neighbors concerned about climate change. But, we know from our own encounters and public opinion surveys that we are not having these conversations often enough.”
Since 2011, Climate Reality has produced the award-winning 24 Hours of Reality broadcast to sound the alarm on the climate crisis and spotlight the solutions to solve it. Reaching more than 500 million households in 220-plus countries, previous broadcasts have explored different sides of both the crisis and the movement for solutions. This year’s theme, Truth in Action, will take the action from the screen to communities around the world, allowing Climate Reality Leaders to collectively lead a global conversation about climate action.
Worldwide, more than 20,000 Climate Reality Leaders have been personally trained by Vice President Al Gore to give updated versions of the slideshow made famous in his book "An Inconvenient Truth" and the subsequent documentary by the same name.
Sustainable Newton is a grassroots, community-based 501(C)(3) charitable organization created in 2018 to connect people and resources to better understand and effectively respond to sustainability challenges and opportunities in Newton County, Georgia. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.sustainablenewton.org.
The Newton County Library is not a sponsor of the program.