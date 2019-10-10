A tradition of the Jarrell family will continue on Saturday, Oct. 19, when volunteers return to make cane syrup.
The Sugar Cane Syrup Festival is an annual event that has been running for over 30 years at Jarrell Plantation where the fall harvest that happened at Jarrell Plantation for 125 years is celebrated. The park recreates the experience of making sugar cane syrup the way the Jarrell family did, harvesting the sugar cane stalks, pressing them using a steam-powered press for the cane juice, and cooking the juice down in the original kettles to make sugar cane syrup.
Visitors to the state park can sip on sugar cane juice and watch volunteers demonstrate a variety of farm skills like basket making, weaving, and wood working. There will also be hands-on activities and games…and hot syrup will be available to purchase and enjoy at the end of the day.
The event takes place Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4 to $6.50. For groups of 15 or more, make a reservation for reduced rates. Also, get 30% off admission (up to six guests with receipt) for overnight guests of Indian Springs, High Falls, and Dames Ferry State Parks. For more information, call 478-986-5172.
Jarrell Plantation is located at 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, southeast of Juliette, 18 miles from I-75 Forsyth exit 185 or 18 miles north of Macon exit 171.