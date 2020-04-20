COVINGTON — A local T-shirt printing business is promoting a campaign that allows customers to come to the aid of their favorite small businesses — one T-shirt at a time.
Taylor and Shelley Reagin, owners of Rush Tees & Signs on Washington Street in Covington, have launched #HereForGoodGA, a campaign to recognize the struggles now faced by small businesses and to help make the situation a little better.
In announcing the campaign, the Reagins wrote: “Times are scary right now. Most small businesses – like ourselves – are struggling to stay positive, living in a constant state of panic. On top of worrying about the health and safety of our loved ones, we have the added worry of keeping our businesses afloat and keeping our employees paid.”
The Reagins have created a T-shirt design whose sales will financially support small businesses in Georgia affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. For every $20 shirt sold, $10 will go to a business selected by the purchaser of the shirt — supporting both Rush Tees & Signs and the business chosen by the purchaser. Rush Tees will handle all customer inquiries and printing, packaging and shipping of T-shirts. Businesses participating in the campaign are asked to promote the effort through their websites and social media channels. Similar campaigns have sprung up in 34 states.
Taylor Reagin said he and his wife, both natives of Newton County, were inspired by similar campaigns in St. Louis, Mo., and Tennessee. After watching the Tennessee project for a couple of weeks, Reagin said they decided to jump on board on April 10.
“They have done phenomenally well with their campaign,” said Reagin of Rocket Shirts in Murfreesboro, Tenn. “They have been running three-and-a-half weeks, and they have sold 3,000 shirts, so that’s $30,000 they’ve been able to give away to small businesses.”
So far, the Reagins have signed up about 60 small businesses.
“Most of what we have right now are very local, from the Newton, Rockdale, Walton area,” said Reagin. “We are reaching out a little bit further to get businesses to sign up for the program and, of course, we’re not turning anyone away.”
To sign up for the program, to nominate a business or to purchase a T-shirt, visit rushprintco.com and click on #HEREFORGOODGA. To view a video about the project, go to https://bit.ly/2VOWPOO.
