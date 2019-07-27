It’s Nacho Night at our house. Yes, I confess. Foodie I may be, parent I certainly am, and health-minded ... almost without fail. But there is always a time and place for nachos. We can all do with a little cheesy nacho goodness from time to time to balance out a healthy diet, to dig into with our hands, and to wash down with an ice-cold drink. And as a heaping platter of chips goes, this one is relatively, um, light. Is it possible to call nachos healthy? Where there is a will, there is a way.
This recipe for fun food isn’t as decadent as you might think. On the nacho scale of goop and weight, it scores relatively high on lightness and freshness. Sure, it’s layered with the requisite melty cheese (as any bona fide nacho plate should be). Otherwise, it is not bogged down with mounds of meat, cream and beans, rendering its nest of chips soggy and heavy. Instead, there’s a generous helping of plump, garlicky shrimp and a colorful smattering of chopped fresh vegetables and herbs, such as tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro, layered throughout the chips in the spirit of a deconstructed salsa.
The point is that these nachos are tasty finger food, inviting interactive, family-style dining. And we can also all do with a little fun and togetherness when it comes to sharing our food and eating. These nachos score top points for that.