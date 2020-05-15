COVINGTON — Pastor Dr. David Moody and The Baptist Tabernacle of Covington donated gift bags to Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and his deputies on Wednesday. Each gift bag included snacks and a gift card to Chick-fil-A.
“On behalf of the many members of The Baptist Tabernacle of Covington, I want to thank Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for their selfless sacrifices during this time of unprecedented circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moody. “As our county’s frontline first responders, we wanted to show our sincere appreciation by giving all of them a gift bag, including a gift card to Chick-fil-A. May God bless all of those who continue to serve our communities.”
In addition to being a pastor, Moody serves the Sheriff’s Office as the chaplain to the sheriff.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Chaplain Moody and all members of The Baptist Tabernacle of Covington for their generous donation of gift cards and snacks,” said Brown. “Our staff and I are most appreciative of your support.”
