CONYERS — With live productions still on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New Depot Players is once again mounting an online production, this time presenting never-before-seen Christmas stories to celebrate the season.
The production of “Reindeer Night + One Tender Bob Tale” is bursting with laughs, song, dance and special Christmas Eve stories. The play, suitable for all ages, is written and directed by Sylvia Davenport Veith and hosted by Santa and Bubba Claus.
The film is available now to stream online at TheNewDepotPlayers.com. Tickets are $12 and grant viewing access for 48 hours from the time of purchase. Video is available online until Dec. 24 at 10 p.m.
