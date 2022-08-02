With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Rockdale and Newton counties that are educational and fun.
The Apex Museum
- Address: 135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta
- Hours: 11 am to 3 pm Tuesday-Saturday
- Website: apexmuseum.org
Nestled on a street once known as The Richest Negro Street in the World, sitting directly across from a 107 year old business started by a former slave (Alonzo Herdon), and housed within a 100 year old building erected brick by brick by African-American masons; lies the APEX Museum.
The APEX Museum is the oldest Black History Museum located in the city of Atlanta. It was founded in 1978 by veteran filmmaker Dan Moore Sr. The museum maintains a diverse and educating display by routinely changing its exhibits on a quarterly schedule and is the only museum in Metropolitan Atlanta solely dedicated to telling the rich and often untold story of people of the African Diaspora.
Groups of 10 or more can schedule a tour on their website.
Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center
- Address: 9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek
- Hours: 8 am to 9 pm Monday-Sunday
- Website: autreymill.org
The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Association is an organization that operates the nature preserve and historic buildings.The Visitor Center houses over 30 different animals you can learn about and offers a unique educational experience in the Living Lab, an area for kids to learn about the world around them with guided instruction.
Autrey Mill Nature Preserve offers a variety of group programs that include engaging, hands-on learning activities and are consistent with the Georgia Educational Standards for grades K-8. Field trip options include nature trips, history trips, and outreach programs.
Groups of 10 or more can reserve a visit on their website.
The Wylde Center
- Address: 435 Oakview Rd, Decatur
- Hours: 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday
- Website: wyldecenter.org
The Wylde Center was founded in 1997 out of a need to provide opportunities to experience nature in an urban environment. They provide one of the largest youth environmental and science education programs in metro-Atlanta, including the Decatur Farm to School program, Atlanta Farm to School, Healthy Living by Healthy Growing at the Decatur Housing Authority, and science program and field trips linked to Common Core standards.
Educational experiences include outdoor and virtual field trips and in-school visits. Interactive classes are led by highly trained and enthusiastic environmental educators. As students encounter the gardens, streams, and woodlands, they learn to think critically, creatively, and responsibly about the world around them.
Chattahoochee Nature Center
- Address: 9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell
- Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Monday-Saturday, 12 pm to 5 pm Sundays
- Website: chattnaturecenter.org/
The Chattahoochee Nature Center is a private, non-profit environmental education facility in Roswell. Located on 127 acres adjacent to the Chattahoochee River, the nature center focuses on educational outreach through the use of live flora and fauna.
Each educational program includes a guided forest hike with one of our naturalists and an up-close animal encounter with one of our non-releasable wildlife. Groups may also go on a guided tour of Watershed Gallery in the Discovery Center and a self-guided tour in our picnic areas, gardens, and Wildlife Walk.
Mitcham Farm
- Address: 797 Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford
- Hours: Closed until September
- Website: mitchamfarm.com
Starting in September, classes or school groups can head to Mitcham Farm to let students get "in touch" with their food with a combination of education and fun! Fall field trips include:
- Access to the Mini Corn Maze and Spookley Storybook Trail
- Visit to the Pumpkin Patch
- Hayride to visit our farm animals
- Educational talk about the importance of honeybees
- Honey tasting
- Corn shelling experience and educational talk about how corn grows
and more experiences. Visit their website for more information
Center for Puppetry Arts
- Address: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta
- Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday-Friday, 10 am to 5 pm Saturdays, 12 pm to 5 pm Sundays
- Website: puppet.org
The Center for Puppetry Arts is a unique cultural treasure. Since 1978, the Center has introduced millions of visitors to the wonder and art of puppetry and has touched the lives of many through enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and the hands-on Museum, as well as Digital Learning and Outreach Programs.
The center offers field trip programming that allows school groups to attend a performance, participate in a workshop, visit the museum or participate in a digital experience.
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.