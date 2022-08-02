With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Rockdale and Newton counties that are educational and fun

The Apex Museum

Mitcham Farm

What: Corn Maze & Fall Fun at the Farm

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Mitcham Farm, 797 Macedonia Church Road, Oxford

Come on out to the farm for another season of fall fun. Take part in an adventure through a 7-acre corn maze. For more information, visit https://www.mitchamfarm.com/.

Recommended for you

Noemi Griffin is a writer and digital specialist based in Atlanta. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos