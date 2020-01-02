CONYERS — At the invitation of Rockdale Chief Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten, 12 couples chose to begin their married lives together on the first day of the new decade.
Judge Aten held a mass wedding Wednesday afternoon for those who wanted to take a significant step on a significant date. Couples from Rockdale, Newton and Cobb counties took advantage of Aten’s offer to take part in the group wedding ceremony.
Aten said she’s conducted the mass wedding ceremony in years past on Valentine’s Day, but this year she said she decided to offer the opportunity at the dawn of the new decade. Aten said she considers the group wedding to be a community service that she enjoys performing.
Couples were asked to stand and face each other, hold hands and recite their vows, promising to love, honor, cherish and protect one other.
“Today you celebrate one of life’s greatest moments and give recognition to the worth and beauty of love as you join together in the vows of marriage,” said Aten.
Following the recitation of vows, Aten had some words of wisdom for the new couples.
“Just as two threads woven in opposite directions may form a beautiful tapestry, so may your lives merge to form a beautiful marriage,” she said. “To make marriage work will take love. Love should be the core of your marriage and is the reason why you are here. It will take trust to know in your hearts that you want the best for one another, and dedication to stay open to one another and learn and grow together even when this is not always so easy to do. And it will take faith to be willing to go forth to tomorrow, never really knowing what tomorrow will bring, and commitment to stay true to the journey you both now pledged to share together.”
Those who were wed on New Year's Day are:
• Courtney Devaris Brown and Janice Marie Washington from Newton County
• Bradley Shane Thomas and Brandy Jean Snipes from Rockdale County
• Carlos Antonio Martinez Padilla and Lymary Ortega from Newton County
• Tiffany Nicole Pitts and Gregory Lomond Guins from Rockdale County
• Dana Joseph Greenwood and Malisha Renee Williams from Rockdale County
• Robert Pope and Alexandra Gregoire from Rockdale County
• Latoya Alicia King and Andrew Sweetland from Cobb County
• Florian Bethune and Melina M.A. Ljuljanovic from Rockdale County
• Ricky Lee Qualls and Haley Elizabeth Clark from Rockdale County
• Donald Joseph Hickman and Clintona Teele Davis from Rockdale County
• Neal Selwyn Sam and Melessa Towanna Browne from Rockdale County
• Tyliyah Tianna Roberson and Bryan Alexis Navidad Salamanca from Rockdale County