CONYERS — Choirmasters at two area churches will present a Christmas concert of sacred music joining the two churches’ choirs.
Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers and Stockbridge Presbyterian Church will present “Magnificat,” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church and again on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church. Both programs are free and open to the public.
Music directors Ward Gailey, Stockbridge Presbyterian, and Donald Harris, Epiphany Lutheran, will conduct the groups. The presentations will consist of sacred music of the Advent and Christmas seasons.
Epiphany Lutheran Church is located at 2375 Ga. Highway 20 SE, Conyers, where the Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor; Stockbridge Presbyterian is located at 4740 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, where the Rev. Betsy Turner is pastor.