COVINGTON — Newton County School System students will have a voice at the state level as two NCSS students have been selected to serve on Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. Over 1,000 students applied to serve on the council; only 130 were ultimately selected to serve. Indian Creek Middle School eighth-grader Charleigh Adams and Newton High School and NCCA Stem Institute junior, James Wilson were two of 130 chosen to participate in the Advisory Council.
As a member of the Student Advisory Council, Adams and Wilson will meet with Superintendent Woods throughout the school year to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. Members of the Student Advisory Council will also discuss other issues related to education, serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.
“I applied for the Council because I feel like it’s really important to be involved in your school and community and with your classmates around you,” said Adams. “I also wanted to help the superintendent of Georgia make decisions that can help me and my classmates further our learning experience.”
“I applied because my peers and I always talk about the things we don’t like and things we wish could be different and I was thinking instead of just talking about it every day, I could actually talk to someone who could do something about it,” said Wilson. “To serve on his council and talk directly to the State Superintendent—that would be amazing. That’s not anything negative about our school or public education. We just see certain things that could be done differently and we have ideas on how to improve public education.”
Wilson added, “I can’t wait to meet all 130 people selected to serve on the council; I’m going to try to meet all of them. I’m looking forward to networking and meeting people in the business and education community. I’m also excited about the community service activity we will be doing.”
“It is so important to me to hear directly from students about how decisions made at the state level are playing out in the classroom,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “Meeting with my Student Advisory Council allows me to hear feedback firsthand from those most affected by educational policies.”
Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 students who applied to serve on the council. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education as well as their community service experience. The students selected attend public schools all over the state.
“I’ve very proud of Charleigh and James for this accomplishment,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “I think it’s very important that students have a say in what happens in public education and I commend the state school superintendent for offering this opportunity for their voices to be heard. I have a student advisory council for the very same reason and the information and advice I have received from them has been invaluable. I look forward to Charleigh and James representing our students at the state level; I know they’ll do an excellent job.”