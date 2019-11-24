June 13, 1969: Air Force Major Neal C. Ward, a member of the 602nd Special Operations Squadron, departs Udorn Royal Thai Air Force base for another combat mission over Laos in his A-1H propeller-driven Skyraider. Once over the target, Major Ward and his wingman make four bomb runs, then come back around to strafe the target area. His wingman, following close behind Major Ward, breaks off from the strafing attack after he spots muzzle flashes from automatic weapons clustered in the target area. At the same time he sees a large explosion and resulting fire.
Certain that his flight leader had gone down, the wingman was unable to establish contact with Major Ward and did not see a parachute. Passing over the target area, the wingman was not able to positively identify the debris he saw as Ward’s A-1H. A follow-up ground search was not possible due to hostile enemy activity in the area. With no information regarding his status, Major Ward became an MIA and was officially declared dead on June 20, 1978, nine years after his last mission.
MIA (Missing in Action) has several definitions, but the most profound states: “Missing in Action is a casualty classification assigned to combatants, military chaplains, combat medics, and prisoners of war who are reported missing during wartime or a ceasefire. They may have been killed, wounded, captured or deserted. If deceased, neither the remains nor grave has been positively identified. Becoming MIA has been an occupational risk for as long as there has been warfare.”
An occupational risk. Firemen, electricians, policemen, workers in oil fracking, high rise construction workers, all understand their jobs come with occupational risks. To be swept over the side of an aircraft carrier deck, to disappear during a firefight in the thick jungles of Southeast Asia, to vanish in midair from a direct hit by anti-aircraft fire or a deadly ground-to-air missile, or virtually be vaporized by a direct hit from an artillery shell seems more profound than “an occupational risk.”
Most civilian victims of “an occupational risk” are customarily remembered and their lives honored with a burial ceremony. Not so with the military. Victims of “an occupational risk” in uniform are classified as Missing in Action, meaning no body, no remains, no ceremony, only cherished memories by those who remain. And in time, and with time, cherished memories fade as life goes on, and within the passing of one generation so goes the sorrow as well as the remembrances.
Who now can recount any of the names of 19,240 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in World War I on the first day of the Battle of the Somme? In all, the Theipval Memorial of the Missing in France at least bears the names of the 72,000 British and Commonwealth combatants from that ugly battle, none of whom were found and who have no known grave. They simply vanished; victims of “an occupational risk.”
French farmers are still plowing up the long-missing remains of British and French and German and American boys lost during the horrific battles on the Western Front.
The world acclaimed novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” by German war veteran Erich Remarque describes the misery of a German soldier on the Western Front. In reality, “all quiet on the Western Front” meant maybe 5,000 soldiers were killed on that particular day, or perhaps only 4,000 perished, for it was “all quiet on the Western Front,” according to the dispatches by various journalists and/or military telegraphs. An acceptable toll of “an occupational risk.”
Petty Officer Third Class Raul Antonio Guerra’s MOS (Military Occupation Specialty) was journalist third class aboard the USS Oriskany (CVA-34) aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 8, 1967, Guerra flew as a passenger on a Grumman Tracer Electronic Surveillance Aircraft (E-1B). Once the mission was completed, the aircraft landed and refueled at Chu Lai, in South Vietnam. Once refueled, the aircraft took off and headed for the Oriskany. Due to bad weather, the aircraft crashed into Monkey Mountain near Da Nang.
The Casualty Circumstances: “Guerra was reported missing and ultimately declared dead on Oct. 8, 1967. Circumstances attributed to: “Non-Hostile Died While Missing, Air Loss Crash, Land, Fixed Wing, Noncrew, BNR (Body not recovered). Incident location: South Vietnam, Quang Nam province.” BNR (Body not recovered), “an occupational risk.”
Becoming political fodder is another “occupational risk” for the MIA’s. Nations and leaders and subordinates use the “missing” to barter for foreign aid or to gain an upper hand while arguing and/or squabbling over this and that. American remains have value, because we value life, whereas the Iran-Iraq War of 1980 through 1988 left tens of thousands of combatants from both sides unaccounted for, because certain types of regimes do not value life. The American military, however, can also officially declare military animals as Missing in Action.
As war becomes more of a technological wizardry, MIA/POW issues will lessen in severity. An example is the Gulf War. Two cases of KIA (Killed in Action) BNR (Body not Recovered). Lt. Commander Barry Cooke was lost on Feb. 2, 1991 when his A-6 aircraft went down in the Persian Gulf. Likewise, Lt. Robert Dwyer was lost on Feb. 5, 1991 when his FA-18 went down in the Persian Gulf. Yes, the KIAs, MIAs, and BNRs may become less, however, the pain suffered by the families will not, even if their loved ones flew into combat as “an occupational risk.”
Many of my recent articles have touched on the subject of our MIAs, mainly because the subject touches my heart. To have closure with a customary funeral is painfully enough for our military families, but to have that husband or son or daughter “missing” forever generates forever pain. The families cannot comprehend that missing forever is “an occupational risk.”
The remains of Skyraider pilot Major Neal C Ward, mentioned at the beginning of this article, were recovered and positively identified on July 19, 2019. The remains of Navy Journalist 3rd Class Raul A. Guerra, mentioned in this article, were recovered on Aug. 15, 2005 and positively identified on Feb. 20, 2019. Thousands upon thousands of dedicated individuals and organizations carry on the search for the missing. These folks are truly the unsung heroes in the recovery efforts, they lead the way to bring our “occupational risks” home.
“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the Veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”
— George Washington