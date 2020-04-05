Bearing heavy ammunition is a hard job, but not for a bear. His name was Wojtek. Wojtek served in World War II with such distinction that he earned two promotions. And this is his story.
Throughout warring history, the animal kingdom has performed a noteworthy role, displaying courage, tenacity, and above all else, loyalty. To mention just a few: Cher Ami, a carrier pigeon, saved the lives of 194 American soldiers in WWI. Also in WWI, a vagrant mutt who became known as Sgt. Stubby became a frontline soldier, trained and deployed with an American unit, supported troops in the trenches, withstood poison gas attacks, and seized a German spy by the seat of his pants.
A Mongolian horse named Sgt. Reckless served with the Marines in Korea, humping ammunition under fire to the front lines and carrying wounded Marines back for medical attention. A cat named Simon was aboard the British ship, HMS Amethyst, when it was ordered up the Yangtse River in April of 1949 to protect the British embassy in Nanking during the civil war in China between the Communists and Nationalists. A Communist shore battery forced the Amethyst to run aground. Thus began a 101-day siege of the ship. Simon, partially burnt from artillery fire and peppered with shrapnel, continued his duty combating a stream of rats that were feasting on the ship’s limited rations. Simon’s rat-catching skills allowed the ship’s crew to survive the siege. Simon was the first member of the Royal Navy to receive the Dickin Medal for animal bravery.
Siwash the Duck was with the 1st Battalion, 10th Marines during the invasion of Tarawa in WWII, an important but tiny speck of coral and land in the South Pacific. While thousands of Marines and Japanese fought to the death, Siwash flew from a Navy ship to attack a Japanese rooster. Despite suffering numerous pecks to her head, Siwash won the struggle. Amazingly, the victorious duck refused medical attention until the remainder of her gun crew was cared for. Siwash the Duck also saw action at Tinian and Saipan.
During the night of Dec. 4, 1966, dog handler Airman 2nd Class Bob Thorneburg and his dog, Nemo, were attacked by Vietnamese Communists while on patrol. Thorneburg was hit in the shoulder and went down. Nemo took a round in his eye. Thorneburg killed two of the attackers but would have certainly been killed himself had Nemo not jumped into action to attack the remaining enemy. Nemo bought the two enough time for reinforcements to arrive to save the day. For his valor, Nemo was sent into lazy retirement to a personal kennel.
And then there was an orphaned bear in WWII who became an international star, Wojtek the Bear.
When Germany invaded Poland in 1939, the world was once again at war. Germany had made a “good old boy” deal with the Soviet Union giving Stalin and the Communist Party half of Poland if the Soviet military would invade eastern Poland at the same time, which they did. Thousands of II Corp Polish soldiers and civilians were deported to the Soviet Union following the lopsided battle. In the spring of 1942, the Soviet Union exiled thousands of Polish citizens and a newly formed Polish military unit called Anders’ Army, destination: Iran.
On April 8, 1942 at the railroad station in Hamadan, Iran, Polish soldiers came across a young Kurdish boy with a bear cub. The cub had been orphaned when its mother was shot by hunters. An 18-year-old refugee, Irena Bokiewicz, the great-niece of the renowned General Boleslaw Wieniawa-Dlugoszowski, took a liking to the bear cub and persuaded a Lt. Tarnowiecki to buy the orphaned animal. Irena took care of the cub for the next three months in a Polish refugee camp near Tehran.
In August of the same year, the cub was donated to the Polish 2nd Transport Company, which later became the 22nd Artillery Supply Company. The soldiers named the cub Wojtek, a Slavic hypocorism of Wojciech, meaning Happy Warrior in Polish. At first the young cub had trouble swallowing. The Poles came up with a brilliant solution: they fed Wojtek condensed milk from an old vodka bottle.
Within short order, Wojtek took a liking to honey, marmalade, fruit, and syrup. As a special delicacy, he was given beer, which quickly became his favorite drink. He enjoyed having coffee in the morning and loved a good smoke (eating cigarettes). When greeted, he would salute; if challenged, he would wrestle with a soldier; and on cold nights he’d sleep with the soldiers to keep them warm. Soldiers and citizens alike considered Wojtek the major attraction in the area, and all the military units in the area adopted Wojtek as their unofficial mascot.
Traveling with the 22nd, the big mascot moved to Iraq, traveled through Syria, Palestine, and eventually Egypt, all along the way drinking beer and smoking with the troops. He often stood on his hind legs and marched alongside the troops, mimicking his human buddies. Wojtek was assigned his own caregiver and steadily gained weight. By the time the Polish troops joined the Italian campaign alongside the British 8th Army, Wojtek weighed a hefty 200 pounds.
There was a slight problem with Wojtek boarding the transport ship heading for Italy. British transport regulations prohibited mascots and pet animals, so Wojtek was officially drafted into the Polish Army as a private and listed among the soldiers of the 22nd Artillery Supply Company. He had his own paybook, serial number, rank, and slept with the troops in tents or in a specially built wooden crate used to transport him by truck.
On Jan. 17, 1944, the costly assault on the German “winter line” began as part of the Allied drive on Rome. The rugged mountainous terrain favored the defending Germans, especially a historic hilltop abbey called Monte Cassino. The abbey was founded in AD 529 and dominated the nearby town of Cassino, along with the entrances to the Liri and Rapido Valleys which were both under control by well-entrenched German troops.
The abbey caused a dilemma for Allied leaders; Monte Cassino was in a protected historic zone, although Allied Intelligence believed the Germans were using the abbey as an observation post. In truth, the abbey was manned by few enemy soldiers, yet on May 15, 1944 a massive air armada of Allied bombers leveled the historic abbey. Experienced German paratroopers poured into the abbey and took up defensive positions in the rubble.
It took a total of four assaults, starting on Jan. 17, to take the abbey. On May 16, the Polish II Corps launched the final assault as part of a 20 division assault along a 20-mile front. The fighting was brutal, close quarter, hand-to-hand combat, but on May 18 the Polish and British flags flew over the abbey. Allied casualties: 55,000. German casualties: around 20,000.
During the Battle of Monte Cassino, Wojtek helped his unit by transporting 100-pound crates of 25-pound artillery shells. He never dropped a single one. Wojtek carried ammo boxes that normally required a four-man team, and like the other ammo carriers, stacked them on a truck or atop other ammo boxes. For his contribution and valor, Wojtek received a well-earned promotion to corporal. Afterward, the 22nd Company adopted a new official emblem (shoulder patch): a depiction of a bear carrying an artillery shell.
After the war, Wojtek and the 22nd were sent to Berwickshire, Scotland to be stationed at Winfield Airfield on Sunwick Farm. Wojtek was an instant sensation, popular among local residents and the press. The Polish-Scottish Association made Wojtek an honorary member. He was a regular guest on BBC Television’s Blue Peter program for children. Corporal Wojtek died during December of 1963 at the age of 21. At the time of his death, the soldier bear weighed 490 pounds and stood over 6 feet tall.
Corporal Wojtek, the soldier-bear, is not forgotten: A plaque at the Imperial War Museum in London honors him; a sculpture of the bear is in the Sikorski Museum and a wooden sculpture honors him in Weelsby Woods, Grimsby. A statue of Wojtek the Bear was unveiled in Krakow, Poland’s Jordan Park on May 18, 2014, the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino; and the city of Edinburgh dedicated a bronze statue in 2015 of Wojtek and a Polish soldier walking together. He’s been the subject of a 2011 film, “Wojtek: The Bear That Went to War;” game board pieces; a music video, and referred to in numerous books.
Hopefully, the little Syrian brown bear orphaned cub, who grew into a brave soldier-bear, will be remembered and honored for a long, long time.
