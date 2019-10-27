There is no sane explanation for anyone who relishes a routine dental visit. On the whole, normal people believe that a visit to the dentist is worse than … well, pulling teeth. The “Tonight Show” legendary host, Johnny Carson, conceivably told the truth when he said, “Happiness is your dentist telling you it won’t hurt and then having him catch his hand in the drill.”
In the military, Army medics, Navy corpsmen and accomplished combat surgeons have been given, and continue to receive, the highest admiration for their courage, dedication and ability to save lives. However, the Dental Corps (yes, it’s called Dental Corps) has not received the same appreciation nor respect. A list of nicknames includes: Tooth-Carpenter, Mouth-Fixer, Ivory-Puller, Jawbone-Breaker, Gum-Smasher, Drill Sergeant (I sort of like that one), even the “Blacksmith that runs a dental office.”
Jokes abound, seemingly endlessly, to describe a medical field that civilians, and the military, cannot do without. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing two military dental surgeons, and both were good men, educated and dedicated. I did not know until recently, however, that three dental surgeons were recipients of the Medal of Honor. And here are their stories.
Two dental surgeons received the Medal of Honor for bravery in The Great War (World War I), Weedon Edward Osborne and Alexander Gordon Lyle.
A Chicago native, Osborne graduated from the Northwestern University Dental School in 1915. He accepted an appointment as a U.S. Navy dental surgeon on May 8, 1917, and held the rank of lieutenant, junior grade. Assigned to the 6th Marine Regiment, Osborne followed the unit into combat on June 6, 1918 in the historic Battle of Belleau Wood in France.
In the heat of battle, Lt. Osborne gave aid to the injured, yet lost his life attempting to carry an injured officer to safety. Osborne was awarded the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross, posthumously. He was 25 years old. Osborne’s remains were interred in the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, Aisne, France.
Curiously, his MOH, a rare “Tiffany Cross” version, was given to the U.S. Navy Museum by the FBI in 2003. FBI agents had seized the medal in 2002 from someone trying to sell the medal in South Carolina. It is against the law to sell a Medal of Honor within the United States.
Alexander Gordon Lyle, a Gloucester, Massachusetts., native son, graduated with a degree in dentistry from Baltimore College in 1912. In 1915, he accepted a commission in the Navy as a lieutenant, junior grade and retired in August of 1948 as a vice admiral.
On April 23, 1918, while serving with the 5th Regiment of the Marine Corps on the Western Front in France, Lt. Lyle risked his life under a heavy artillery bombardment to rescue a corporal who had been seriously injured by the same shellfire. He saved the young soldier’s life using surgical aid in the midst of battle and unrelenting artillery explosions. During this era, the Navy still had two versions of the Medal of Honor, one for non-combat operations and one for combat operations. Lyle received the combat version of the Medal of Honor, known as the Tiffany Cross.
Upon his death in July 1955, Vice Admiral Alexander Gordon Lyle was buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery. His Medal of Honor is on display at the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.
The third dental surgeon to receive the Medal of Honor was Capt. Benjamin Lewis Salomon in the battle for a Japanese-held island in WWII called Saipan. If Hollywood made a movie depicting his exploits, it’s doubtful anyone would believe it.
Born into a Jewish family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1914, his early life revealed a resolve to succeed. Joining the Boy Scouts, he earned the badge of an Eagle Scout (one of nine Eagle Scouts who were awarded the Medal of Honor). Salomon attended Marquette University before transferring to the University of Southern California to complete his undergraduate degree. In 1937, he graduated from the USC Dental School, then began a dental practice.
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940, Salomon began his service as an infantry private, qualifying as an expert with a rifle and pistol. Apparently a skilled marksman, he also became a top-notch machine gunner. In the barracks, Salomon gave friends free dental checkups and cleanings. In 1942, the Army finally recognized his professional training and awarded Salomon a commission in the Dental Corps. He refused the commission, stating he wanted to remain as the sergeant of a machine gun team. The Army refused his refusal. After subtle arm-twisting, Salomon joined the officer corps as a dental surgeon.
On June 13, 1944, the pre-invasion bombardment of Saipan commenced. Fifteen battleships (including the Pearl Harbor survivors Tennessee and California), cruisers (including the ill-fated Indianapolis) and several destroyers opened fire. About 165,000 shells churned up island soil for two days. The landings began on June 15 with the U.S. Marines, including the celebrated Navajo Code-Talkers, following on June 16 with the Army’s 27th Infantry Division, including Dental Surgeon Capt. Benjamin L. Salomon of the 105th Infantry Regiment.
Understandably, little if any dental work was required during an active combat engagement. When the 2nd Battalion’s surgeon was wounded, Capt. Salomon volunteered to take his place. The battles raged; casualties were high, but the outcome was undeniable. Outgunned, outnumbered, and outfought, the Japanese commander, Lt. General Saito Yoshitsugu, knew by July 6 that all was lost. At dawn on July 7, Saito mounted the largest suicidal “banzai” charge of WWII; approximately 4,000 able-bodied Japanese troops, followed by wounded Japanese wearing head bandages and on crutches, swarmed over Army and Marine units. The 1st and 2nd Battalions of the Army’s 105th Infantry Regiment (Salomon’s regiment) were almost entirely wiped out, losing over 650 killed and wounded. Headquarter personnel, supply personnel, and a Marine artillery unit finally stopped the 15-hour suicidal attack. Over 4,000 Japanese died. Their leader, along with several of his commanders, committed suicide inside a cave.
After the battle, the incredible story of Capt. Salomon came to light.
Near the village of Tanapag, Salomon was in a field hospital (a tent) working on the most seriously wounded, about 50 yards from the frontlines and less than 30 yards from the shoreline. At around 5 a.m. on July 7, Lt. General Yoshitsugu unleased his massive “banzai” charge, and one obstacle standing in the way was Capt. Salomon’s medical tent and his gravely wounded American soldiers.
While working meticulously on the wounded, Salomon spotted a Japanese soldier emerge from the brush to bayonet the wounded Americans lying outside the tent. Enraged, the marksman dentist grabbed a rifle, dropped to one knee, and dispatched the enemy soldier with one shot. Then the dental surgeon returned to the injured. But the medical hiatus was short-lived.
The American frontlines were collapsing under the unrelenting Japanese suicidal charge. Two more enemy soldiers stormed through the tent’s entrance. Salomon stopped them by clubbing the Japanese soldiers senseless, then bayonetted one and shot the other. Four more Japanese soldiers were crawling under the tent sides. Combat creative, Salomon shot one, then bayonetted another. A third was killed with a knife, then a last one was clubbed until one of the injured American soldiers shot the well-clubbed enemy dead.
A realist as well as a warrior, Salomon knew his position was untenable. Outside the tent, American soldiers were in full withdrawal towards the village of Tanapag. Salomon realized the wounded had to be evacuated without delay and ordered his medics to assist the injured in their own retreat. Salomon chose to stay behind to cover their withdrawal.
What happened next must be one of the most valiant defenses ever offered by an individual soldier. Eyewitnesses were not a part of the story; however, the evidence, battlefield, and later autopsy told the tale. Capt. Benjamin Lewis Salomon died behind a machine gun he had taken control of shortly after his patients had been safely evacuated. Surrounding his field of fire lay 98 dead enemy soldiers. Blood trails show Salomon had moved positions four times during his last stand, fighting all the way, even while grievously wounded.
The autopsy revealed that during most of the fighting, Salomon was already fatally wounded, having been shot and bayonetted 24 times before death. The autopsy also exposed a total of 76 wounds. A slam-dunk Medal of Honor recipient. No. An Army general, George W. Griner, refused to award Salomon a Medal of Honor since he believed the dental surgeon had violated the Geneva Convention rule against medical officers bearing arms against an enemy.
Capt. Edmund Love, the 27th Division’s historian, was aghast. Thus began a 50-year journey to right this wrong. Once actual facts were established and discovering the Geneva Convention rule actually stated, “Medical personnel could not use weapons ‘for offensive purposes’ but they could for ‘self-defense,’ Love reapplied for Salomon’s Medal of Honor. It was refused: the time limit for tendering such applications for WWII had expired.
Salomon’s supporters refused to give up. In 1969, the Surgeon General of the Army, General Hal B. Jennings, resubmitted the recommendation. The submission was returned without even a comment.
Undeterred, supporters carried on. In 1998, Dr. Robert West of USC’s dental school reached out to Congressman Brad Sherman and hit paydirt. Finally, on May 1, 2002, President George W. Bush presented the Medal of Honor to Capt. Benjamin Lewis Salomon via Dr. Robert West. Salomon’s Medal of Honor is on permanent display at the University of Southern California.
Supporters of “A Veteran’s Story” should not be shocked by my confession of being a passionate supporter of the United States military. For as Claudia Pemberton eloquently stated, “America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” So true. Our men and women in uniform do the dirty work so the rest of us don’t have to. They have, and still do, fight for God and country, for flag and freedom, and pledge to defend this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Veterans I know are appalled by present-day politicians willing to discard our Bill of Rights and alter our Constitution. Too much blood has been shed to preserve these precious documents. We are Americans, and Americans we shall stay.