Rufus Elijah Fort, as founder of the National Life and Accident Insurance Company and patriarch of a wealthy and prominent Nashville, Tenn., family, firmly planted his feet on the ground after watching a barnstorming pilot demonstrate his daredevil flying tactics in a flimsy Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny”. The year was 1924, and the WWI-era “Jenny” was fast becoming the post-war backbone of American civil aviation. Fort, however, was not impressed with what he considered an easy way to die young, and made his sons promise to never fly. Most likely a sign of the times or due to her young age, his 5-year-old daughter, Cornelia, was not required to make such a promise.
Cornelia Fort played the high society role but was more of a tomboy than a Nashville debutante. At age 15, she attended the same junior college as the famous lady aviator, Amelia Earhart, and believed the unexciting surroundings of Ogontz Junior College most likely inspired Amelia to do something different with her life. Again, at age 19 while attending Sarah Lawrence College in New York, Fort continued to play the role of a debutante and enjoyed the New York social life, but retained the free-spirited attitude that would mold her adult life. She did not return to Ogontz Junior College for her junior year. Instead, she played the role of a Nashville debutante until the winter of 1940 when she took her first flight in a small aircraft at Berry Field with an instructor who was her best friend’s steady.
So captivated by her initial flying experience, Fort waited around the flying school until late afternoon to take her first flying lesson. For the next few days and weeks she continued her lessons almost nonstop. When one of her brothers found out Fort was taking wings, he reminded his sister that their ailing father had made them promise to never fly, but Fort jogged his memory by replying that only the boys had made the promise, she had not. Fort threw herself into intense flight instruction after Rufus Fort passed away on March 22, 1940.
She soloed on April 27, earned her private pilot’s license that summer; received a commercial license on Feb. 8, 1941, and an instructor’s license on March 10, 1941. Then Fort went job hunting. She was offered and accepted an instructor’s position in Fort Collins, Colo., but wanted to do more of the “war effort” she believed was fast approaching. She jumped at the opportunity for a position to teach at Andrews Flying Service in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Fort rented an apartment in Waikiki and sortied for the first time on Sept. 29, 1941. She logged almost five hours that first day, including four hours as an instructor. In 69 days, from Sept. 29 to Dec. 7, 1941, she logged over 300 hours in three different airplanes; a Luscombe, a Taylorcraft, and the Interstate Cadet, exceeding current airline pilot legal maximum flying times. At 0630 on Dec. 7, 1941, Fort took off in an Interstate Cadet with a student pilot known only as Soumala, a defense industry worker.
Touch and go (takeoffs and landings without stopping) was the day’s mission. Without radio contact, visual observation along with established flight patterns and altitudes were required. As the clock approached the “date of infamy,” and as her student turned to align with the runway, Fort’s sharp eyes caught sight of a fighter-type aircraft quickly approaching the side of their Interstate Cadet. Promptly grabbing the controls from the student, Fort pulled up sharply and escaped a collision with the fast moving aircraft by a hair’s breath. The near-collision shook the Cadet’s windows.
Most likely muttering a few choice words, Fort first thought a hotshot Army Air Corps pilot in a P-40 Warhawk had violated the airspace around Rodgers Airfield, but as the aircraft flashed by the Interstate Cadet, she saw the large red ball, the “Rising Sun” on the intruder’s wing. She immediately realized she was in the middle of an attack formation of Japanese Naval aviation. Fort’s fears were confirmed as she raised her eyes and saw explosions and spirals of black smoke over Pearl Harbor. She is considered to be one of the first, if not the first, American pilot to encounter the Japanese air armada en route to attack Pearl Harbor.
Fort put the little Cadet into a nose dive and headed for the airstrip. Now Lady Luck favored the lady aviator. A Japanese Zero, the most nimble and deadliest aircraft in the Pacific as of 1941, and flown by a combat experienced pilot, jumped on the helpless Cadet and showered it with bullets. Not a single bullet scored a fatal hit. Once safely on the ground, Fort and her student pilot abandoned the Cadet and ran for the training school’s hangar as another Zero strafed the two civilians but without harm. Once inside the hangar, Fort’s report that the Japanese were attacking Pearl Harbor was met with a huge round of laughter. Then a mechanic ran inside yelling that the senior instructor, Bob Tyce, had been killed while running for cover after landing his aircraft. As the reality set in, personnel of Andrews Flying Service hunkered down inside the hangar to wait out the date of infamy.
The following day, Fort inspected the tiny Interstate Cadet that had been attacked in midair then strafed on the ground by Japanese Zeros. The Cadet was riddled with bullet holes; proof that Lady Luck had favored the lady aviator. As with all civilian aircraft not pressed into war service, the Interstate Cadet was pushed into a hangar, battle damage and all, to sit out the war. By February of 1942, Fort managed to book passage on a ship back to the mainland. Fully understanding the looming threat of Japanese submarines, she made out her last will and testament before setting sail.
Once back in Nashville, Fort joined the Civil Air Patrol on March 18 and began giving flying lessons from Berry Field, but her encounter at Pearl Harbor soon brought her recognition as a heroine of the infamous attack. She went on speaking tours to raise war bonds, although she missed her first love, aviation. She was not shy about voicing the fact that her sex would keep her from becoming a fighter pilot to face the Japanese pilots that tried to kill her on Dec. 7, 1941.
Finally, on Sept. 6, 1942, Fort got her wish: a flying job supporting the war effort as a pilot in the WAFS, Women’s Auxiliary Ferry Service transporting military aircraft to various bases and plants within the continental United States. She was the first woman pilot approached for the job, second applicant to arrive, and got the job.
A prolific writer and diarist, Fort visited the Fort home just before Christmas and left her precious writings there while on her next mission. Shortly after the visit, she received word that the Fort home had burned to the ground and all contents had been completely destroyed. This incident weighed heavily on Fort, but she soldiered on.
Feb. 11, 1943: a letter arrived ordering Fort and a few other WAFS to Long Beach, Calif., to pick-up Vultee BT-13 Valiant trainers for delivery. The BT-13 was the closest thing to a fighter that the WAFS had flown to date and they were elated by what they considered to be a “promotion.” Fort was 24 years old and living in the LA basin. She bought her first car and began a social life, spending less time flying and more time with friends, uncharacteristic for the lady aviator, but perhaps a way to ease the stress of continuous missions.
In March of 1943, Fort and several other pilots, including men, were assigned to deliver BT-13s from Long Beach to Love Field in Dallas. After spending the night in Tucson on the first leg of the trip, the group was once again airborne on March 21 for the final leg to Dallas. They landed in Midland, Texas, to refuel. At the snack bar, a few of the pilots, including Fort, talked about formation flying, a tricky and risky activity strictly against the rules. But aviators of the day, if not current aviators, have a reputation as risk takers, a Top Gun obsession, especially the WAFS since they were considered unable to fly the hot fighters of the day, like the P-51 Mustangs and P-47 Thunderbolts, due to their sex. By the end of WWII, the WAFS had flown all 77 types of aircraft in the Army Air Corps, including B-24 bombers and the hottest fighter of the era, the P-51 Mustang.
On the leg to Dallas, some of the men and women pilots “flew” in formation, taking risks they truly did not understand. A male pilot, Frank Stamme, looked to his right and spotted Fort coming right at him too quickly to avoid a midair collision. Now the “fog of war,” or more precisely the “fog of formation flying” enters the history books. Some state that Frank Stamme was pulling a few stunts and clipped Fort’s wing; others state it was Fort’s fault; nevertheless, Fort’s left wing fractured and most of it broke off. Her aircraft spun out of control and crashed violently into the desert floor below, shattering the aircraft and Fort’s body. An autopsy revealed that Fort was most likely knocked unconscious by the collision and never recovered before the fatal crash. She was the first of 38 WAFS to die in the service of their country.
Cornelia Fort was one of the greatest female aviation pioneers, the first to spot the Japanese air armada at Pearl Harbor, and sadly, the first woman pilot in American history to die on war duty. With few WWII aircraft still flying, the pint-sized Interstate Cadet that Fort few on Dec. 7, 1941 and survived the attacks by deadly Japanese Zeros, was found and restored to its original condition in a project conceived by Lt. Col. Greg Anders USAF (Ret.). The WAFS are finally being recognized for their bravery and the valuable service they performed during WWII. It was not the case for over 30 years after the war. They were denied all veteran benefits, including the GI Bill and acceptance to patriotic groups like the American Legion. To add insult to injury, during the war WAFS had to scrape up enough money amongst themselves to escort a body home for burial and the military would not allow a flag to be draped over their coffin.
After being asked to join the WAFS, Fort proudly stated, “I, for one, am profoundly grateful that my one talent, my only knowledge, flying, happens to be of use to my country when it is needed.”