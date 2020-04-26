One of my recent articles, “Bearing Ammunition,” told the story of the bear soldier, Wojtek. In the story I mentioned Siwash, the U.S. Marine who, unlike Marines who waded ashore in WWII, actually waddled ashore. You see, Siwash was a duck, and a very brave duck. He fought, and drank warm beer, with his fellow Marines. The Marines naturally thought Siwash was a drake (male duck), until he/she laid an egg. Siwash the Duck was in fact female, a hen. The fiercely protective male Marines in WWII didn’t want their lady Marines doing their fighting, so U.S. Marine Siwash remained male, at least in the minds of her fellow Marines. She was, nevertheless, everything the Marine Corps quacked her up to be, pardon the pun.
I received several emails requesting additional information on Siwash, so what the heck, let’s just write her story. This is not my first story conveying the bravery of a U.S. Marine, but it is the first story I’ve penned on a Marine with feathers, and such a fine-feathered Marine she was.
Siwash officially joined the Marine Corps in 1943. Not wanting to tarnish their image, the Marine Corps claimed she was won in a raffle by Sgt. Francis “Pappy” Fagen at a tavern in New Zealand. In reality, Sgt. Fagen won Siwash in Marine Corps tradition: a poker game. She was named after Sgt. Jack ‘Siwash’ Cornelius….why, I don’t know, but she was. Fagen took Siwash under his wing, pun intended, and the duck accompanied him everywhere. The feather-necked (a play on leatherneck) Marine promptly became the 2nd Marine Division’s unofficial mascot. She “marched” with the Marines, excitedly jumping from shoulder to shoulder in the formation. Excited, yes, but there were no reports that Siwash’s enjoyment soiled any uniforms.
Understandably, Marine chow wasn’t appropriate duck food, but Siwash didn’t seem to care. During an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 1944, a Col. Presley Rixey stated, “Well, we certainly weren’t going to make a meal of Siwash … besides, we didn’t have any sliced oranges to serve him with.” Siwash was never considered a potential meal; the Marines loved the duck too much. Fagen said of her eating habits, “The soldiers loved feeding her. She won’t touch draft beer though, and it’s got to be warm, the way it was in New Zealand.”
On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines and one beer-guzzling duck hit the beaches on Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands. The fighting mostly took place on the small island of Betio. The cost in human life, American, Japanese, and Korean laborers, was staggering; 6,400 souls lost in brutal hand-to-hand warfare. It’s alleged that the Marines suffered one casualty for every square foot of Betio soil. Among the survivors was Siwash.
When the Marines hit the beach, Siwash was there. By several accounts, she “flew” into battle. By other accounts, she landed with the Marines. During intense fighting she was the last one to waddle into a foxhole and the last one to leave. Whatever the case, the moment her webbed feet hit the sand she started looking for trouble. Siwash locked eyes on a Japanese chicken, a rooster or a hen, we don’t really know, but Siwash gave chase and engaged the chicken in combat. Although receiving several firm pecks to her noggin, Siwash decisively defeated the enemy bird. Fagen told the AP in 1944, “The ‘rooster’ didn’t have a chance.” Many years later during a presentation, Fagen affectionately admitted, “Actually, that chicken chased the hell out of her.” But he also claimed, “Siwash was no chicken,” his pun, intended.
Of course, the Marines awarded Siwash a citation for valor on Tarawa. Life Magazine published the citation in their Jan. 17, 1944 issue: “For courageous action and wounds received on Tarawa, in the Gilbert Islands, November 1943. With utter disregard for ‘his’ own personal safety, Siwash, upon reaching the beach, without hesitation engaged the enemy in fierce combat, namely, one rooster of Japanese ancestry, and though wounded on the head by repeated pecks, ‘he’ soon routed the opposition. Siwash refused medical aid until all wounded members of his section had been cared for.” Embellished or not, in time of war good news, even rib-tickling propaganda, boosts the morale of soldiers and civilians alike. And, of course, her fellow Marines (not the Marine Corps) awarded Siwash the Marine Duck a Purple Heart for her head wounds.
Soldiers wrote about Siwash to their families back home. One letter dated Dec. 18, 1943, from a lieutenant commander to his parents read: “The artillery battery attached to us are a crazy bunch. They acquired a duck in Wellington, New Zealand who they named Siwash. He is given beer for fluids and is tight most of the time.”
Siwash’s service on Tarawa was not her last hurrah. During the Battle of Saipan, she watched most of the battle from aboard ship before she waddled ashore. With no enemy fowl in sight, she served as a morale booster for her fellow Marines. Tinian, however, was another story. Sgt. Siwash (she’d received a promotion to sergeant) hit the beach on D-Day and engaged a tiny enemy Japanese duck. According to a Time article, Siwash won the engagement.
Siwash’s combat days were over. She was more valuable back in the states. She and Sgt. Fagan returned stateside where the Marine duck received a hero’s welcome. Siwash gave two radio appearances – none of her comments are on record – a luncheon was given in her honor, and she was given all the beer she wanted. As with many national heroes in WWII, Siwash and Sgt. Fagan then went on a nationwide tour promoting and selling war bonds.
When the war ended, Siwash lived on a farm; she hated it. The duck was unhappy; how folks knew that is also not a matter of record, but duty once again called. During the Korean War, she worked as a Marine recruiter. After that, Siwash was granted a well-earned gracious retirement at the Lincoln Zoo in Chicago. Again, it is not a matter of record if the Lincoln Zoo supplied the retired Marine with her favorite beverage. Possibly not, since a beer-drinking duck would not be an appropriate image for kids.
Siwash passed gently into the Good Night from a liver affliction in 1954. The Marines were adamant that her affection for beer was not a contributing cause. Funeral services were held in a taxidermist’s shop where she was eventually stuffed. If you’d like to visit Siwash, she’s on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.
So there’s the story, you asked for it, you got it …. I don’t duck my responsibilities.
