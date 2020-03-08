His mother gave him permission to join the Marine Corps when he was only 17 years old, an act of desperation to save her child from prison, or worse. His father flew for a barnstorming flying circus but left his pregnant alcoholic girlfriend, Julia Ann, after six months. Unable to cope with a small child, she sent the boy to live with her parents on a farm when he was 3 years old. When he was 8, Julia Ann reclaimed her son and took him to Indianapolis to live with her new husband. His five years on the farm were the happiest of his childhood days, but his life with a new stepfather can only be described as appalling.
His stepfather beat him and his mother to such extreme he left home at the age of 9 and hit the streets. He joined a street gang, committed acts of petty crime, and stayed in continuous trouble until his mother sent him back to the farm. His mother divorced, remarried, and again reclaimed her son when he was 12 years old. His new stepfather was even more appalling, using his fists to beat the young boy and his mother. The boy revolted. His mother sent him back to the farm. At the young age of 14, he left without saying goodbye and joined a circus. Eventually rejoining his mother and abusive stepfather in Los Angeles, the boy resumed his gang-related criminal life on the streets. After he was caught stealing hubcaps, the police returned the boy to his stepfather, who beat the teenager brutally until ending the scuffle by throwing him down a flight of stairs. The young man had had enough. He looked up at his stepfather and said, “You lay your stinking hands on me again and I swear, I will kill you.”
Considered incorrigible, the feisty boy was sent to the California Junior Boys Republic. At first unpopular with the other boys, he soon became a role model and was elected to the Boys Council. He left the reform school when he was 16, yet after becoming successful later in life he returned on a regular basis to talk and help coach the incarcerated young men. Still at 16, he served on a Merchant Marine ship bound for the Dominican Republic, abandoned his job there, and found employment in a brothel. He eventually ended up in Texas drifting from job to job as a carnival barker, a lumberjack, and a roughneck. At age 17, he was, “Just lying in the sun watching all the girls go by when I suddenly turned bored stiff and decided to join the Marines.” The defiant teenager was sent to Parris Island for boot camp. The entire world would one day recognize him as the “King of Cool.” His name was Steve McQueen.
McQueen completed basic training and received a promotion to private first class. Still rebellious, he was demoted back to private seven times. Things went from bad to worse. He didn’t return from a weekend pass, thus gaining the status of AWOL (absent without leave). Within two weeks, the Shore Patrol caught him shacked up with a girlfriend. Things went from bad to worse again. McQueen resisted arrest and spent 41 days in the brig, most of his time surviving on bread and water. Almost shockingly, things went from bad to better. He slowly began embracing Marine discipline and mannerisms. Then came a training exercise in the Arctic. The ship McQueen’s unit was on hit a sandbar. Tanks and their crews were thrown overboard; several drowned in their tanks, but several of the tank crews were floundering in the frigid water or trapped inside their tanks on thin ice. McQueen didn’t hesitate. He jumped into action and saved the lives of five crew members before their tank fell through the ice. For his act of courage, he received an assignment to the honor guard on President Truman’s yacht. A rebellious boy destined for a criminal life had turned his life full circle by joining the Marines to become a man.
McQueen was honorably discharged in 1950. He said of service in the Marines, “The Marines gave me the discipline I could live with. By the time I got out, I could deal with things on a more realistic level. All in all, despite my problems, I like being in the Marines.”
As with most veterans, McQueen took advantage of the G.I. Bill and used it to study acting in New York. With only minor roles and little income, plus being addicted to racing since receiving a red tricycle at the age of 4, he started a lifelong love of racing motorcycles on the weekends. He bought the first of several motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson and a Triumph, and normally earned around $100 per weekend, the equivalent of $1,000 today.
At the age of 25, McQueen left New York to seek his fame and fortune in Hollywood. He appeared on TV, landed minor roles in movies, and received the leading role in the science fiction film of a flesh-eating space creature called “The Blob.” His big break came when offered the leading role as a bounty hunter in the hit TV series “Wanted: Dead or Alive.” The show ran for three years, 1958 to 1961, with 94 total episodes: “Steve McQueen” became a household name.
His movie career skyrocketed after appearing with Yul Brynner and other big name stars in the classic western “The Magnificent Seven.” Brynner was constantly aggravated during filming by McQueen’s antics to steal scenes.
His starring movies are well-known: “The Sand Pebbles,” a role he easily played as a rebellious sailor and landed him a nomination as Best Actor, “Bullitt,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “The Getaway,” “The Cincinnati Kid,” “The War Lover,” and one of his best roles as Papillon co-starring Dustin Hoffman.
Leading roles he did not accept: “Ocean’s 11,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Dirty Harry,” “A Bridge Too Far,” “The French Connection,” and Steven Spielberg’s smash hit, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
However, the movie that coupled McQueen’s military service with his love for motorcycles was the WWII classic, “The Great Escape.” The movie was a true story loosely based on the mass escape by allied POWs from a German prison camp, Stalag Luft II.
In truth, no Americans were involved with the mass escape, but Hollywood… well, Hollywood is Hollywood. Over 600 prisoners worked in various jobs on three escape tunnels named Tom, Dick and Harry. The escapees were mostly British or Canadian soldiers. All the tunnelers were Canadians with backgrounds in mining, from Poland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.
On the night of March 25 and 25, 1944, 76 Allied POWs made The Great Escape. Escapee 77 was spotted which set off the alarm to notify the German guards of an escape attempt. The escapees wore fake German uniforms or civilian clothes, much of which was furnished by anti-Nazi prison guards. The three tunnels were ingenious, and rediscovered seven decades later by British archaeologists. The tunnels were dug 30 feet below ground and less than 2 feet square. The diggers used bed boards to stop the tunnels from collapsing and the ventilation shafts were made from used powdered milk containers. All were still in working order when discovered by the archaeologists, who also discovered hammers, crowbars and metal buckets. Hundreds of normal items were used to aid the digging and planning: blankets and towels, knives, forks, spoons, chairs, benches and 62 tables.
Only three of the escapees made it back to Britain, but The Great Escape pulled thousands of German soldiers off their wartime duties to track down the escapees, thus the escape helped the war effort. Upon learning of The Great Escape, an infuriated Adolf Hitler ordered 50 of the escapees shot. In the movie, the 50 were executed as a group by machine gunners. In reality, they were shot separately or in pairs.
McQueen’s role was tailor-made for the actor. A rebellious American flyboy, a troublemaker, a con artist and a great motorcyclist. In the escape scene, McQueen steals a German motorcycle and heads for a Swiss border protected by long wooden barriers lined with barbed wire. His most notable scene was jumping over a secondary barrier, a stunt well-known today by motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of Steve McQueen. He did all the motorcycle stunts, including the German soldiers chasing him because of his skills on the motorcycle. However, McQueen confessed on the Johnny Carson show, “I didn’t do the jump scene. The studio had insurance concerns, so I wasn’t allowed to do it. My good friend and fellow motorcycle enthusiast, Bud Ekins, made the jump.” Ekins looked like McQueen from a distance. The motorcycle used for the jump, a Triumph TR6 Trophy, was painted to look like a German motorcycle. The TR6 is on display at the Triumph factory in Hinckley, England.
This troubled young man, Steve McQueen, set straight and with purpose by the U.S. Marines, raced motorcycles in world class events, piloted his own airplanes, collected Ferrari and Porsche sports cars… among dozens of other automobiles ... mastered the martial art Tang Soo Do, was personal friends with martial arts master and famous actor Bruce Lee, and served as one of the pall bearers at his funeral. He demanded a long list of things while filming, things that he clandestinely donated to the Boys Republic reformatory school. Interestingly, and chillingly, police found McQueen’s name on a hit list by the notorious Charles Manson and his family of murderers.
Yet, McQueen had his problems. He smoked marijuana daily and used cocaine in the early 1970s. He was arrested for drunk driving in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972 and was a heavy smoker. In 1978, he developed a persistent cough. Too late, he gave up cigarettes, and pleural mesothelioma, associated with exposure to asbestos (stage insulation, race-driver’s protective helmets, and heavy exposure while removing asbestos from a troop ship) took his life on Nov. 7, 1980. The evangelist Billy Graham visited McQueen shortly before his death. The King of Cool was gone.
On a personal note: My editor, Alice Queen, and the staff of the Citizen organization, have allowed me via the written word to represent our veterans and military in “A Veteran’s Story” on a weekly basis. I am eternally grateful for the support and trust they give me. So allow me to expand on the story of veteran and actor Steve McQueen.
Our military today is the best in the world, high tech with the most highly qualified personnel, including recruits. A troubled young man like McQueen would not be accepted today due to a bad personal record and arrests for petty crimes. The Marines, to their credit, took a rebellious recruit and transformed him into a productive citizen. We have an abundance of troubled young people today, without direction and without discipline. They, too, need their Great Escape, so instead of them “serving time” I truly believe another court option should be given to these young people, male and female: serving their country. We may even see another King or Queen of Cool.
