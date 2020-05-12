MANSFIELD – Maybe you have a kid who would rather be outdoors than inside, or maybe you have one who likes science, or maybe you have a kid who just needs to get some “wild” energy out. If you do, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has the perfect solution this summer. Sign him or her up for a summer camp at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield.
Camps are available to kids from age 7-16. The camps range from day to overnight and cover a variety of topics, including wildlife identification, conservation, outdoor team challenges, fishing, shooting sports, wildlife careers, and wilderness survival.
Safety is of utmost importance to camp staff, so the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division will be making the following accommodations: each camper must bring their own hand sanitizer (and keep it with them to use throughout the day); face masks and social distancing will be encouraged; dining area and indoor activity areas will be sanitized and cleaned throughout the day; overnight campers are limited to two people per room. Additional precautions will be considered and implemented as needed.
Camps have limited spots, and many have deadline registration dates. Interested parents or guardians should complete and submit all application forms and camp fees at least two weeks prior to the camp session.
DAY CAMPS
• Charlie’s Trackers (ages 7-8): June 29-July 2 ($125 per camper)
• Wildlife Rangers Day Camp Session (ages 9-10): July 21-24 ($140 per camper)
• iCAN Conserving Animals in Nature (ages 10-12): June 14-17. Note – thanks to a Logan Davis Foundation grant, this camp is available for no cost to campers based on an essay application (due 5/22/20).
OVERNIGHT CAMPS
• Outdoor Adventure Team Challenge (ages 11-13): June 22-26 ($250 per camper)
• Gone Fishing Camp (ages 11-13): June 29-July 2 ($250 per camper)
• Shooting Sports (ages 12-16): July 6-10 ($250 per camper)
• ACE-Adventures in Conservation Education (rising sixth-eighth-graders): July 13-17 (Note: student must complete an essay before May 22 in order to apply for ACE camp). Cost per camper is $150 thanks to a grant from The Environmental Resources Network (T.E.R.N.)
• Wilderness Survival Camp (ages 12-16): July 20-24 ($250 per camper)
For more information about summer camps at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, call 770-784-3059 or visit www.georgiawildlife.com/camps.
