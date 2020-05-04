CONYERS — Young Americans Christian School has announced the valedictorian, salutatorians and STAR Student for the Class of 2020.
Ethan Rogers is the valedictorian at YACS for the Class of 2020. Rogers will be attending Mercer University next year. He has attended Young Americans for eight years. While at YACS, he has participated in Beta Club, Student Government, football, basketball, soccer, prom court, and missions.
YACS has two salutatorians this year, Joseph Stinson and Krista Willey. Stinson will be attending Mercer University next year. He has attended YACS for 10 years. While at YACS, he has participated in Beta Club, Student Government, Spanish Club, crama, Rube Goldberg Club, Prom Committee, football, basketball and baseball.
Willey will be attending the University of North Georgia next year. She has attended YACS for 12 years. While at YACS, she has participated in Beta Club, Quiz Bowl, Student Government, archery, Chapel Band, drama, One Act Play, Pep Band, Homecoming Court, Prom Court, Prom Committee, Spanish Club, and STEM Club.
Savannah Pynckels was named YACS’s STAR Student, which means she had the highest SAT score at YACS and was in the top 10% of her class. Pynckels will be attending Kennesaw State next year. She has attended YACS for six years. While at YACS, she has participated in Beta Club, Student Government, STEM Club, cheerleading, drama, and One Act Play.
This is Young Americans’s 17th graduating class. Young Americans Christian School was established in 1988 and is the largest private school in Rockdale and Newton counties.
