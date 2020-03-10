Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- A South Fulton fire station is closed after a patient crews were transporting tested positive for COVID-19.
Fire Station 15 on Cedar Grove Road has been shut down out of an abundance of caution after three firefighters in the department were exposed while transporting a patient from Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn, who later tested positive for the virus.
Those firefighters are now under quarantine for the next 14 days and are being tested. None have shown symptoms of the virus. The station will not re-open until it has been fully cleaned and sanitized.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.