More than 4,000 people attended the first ever Oktoberfest at Costley Mill Park in Rockdale County Saturday afternoon.
The crowd enjoyed food trucks, a DJ, live entertainment, a car and bike show, a cigar and tasting bar, and games.
Senior Reporter
Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.
