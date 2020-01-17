The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end burst onto the scene in 2019 for the Rams and made an instant impact after finishing the season with 79 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and two caused fumbles. Benton’s nine sacks ranks him tied for third in the area this season.
Freshman of the Year: Justin Benton, Newton
- From staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Must Read
Latest News
- Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas' line drops online and sends the internet into a frenzy
- 'Avenue 5' takes viewers on a satirical flight aboard a space-faring cruise ship
- Rapper Pop Smoke arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls Royce, authorities say
- Capitol Hill press corps shows support for Manu Raju after GOP senator's smear
- 'Little Fires Everywhere' trailer is ablaze with star power
-
Connie Reymundo said:We lost a force of nature when Pam passed away. She was always there, thru the good times and more importantly, the bad times. Fond memories: …
-
JeezusChrysler said:You must not have played Risk when you were younger sir. Any conflict would be extremely long and drawn out. The country is a geographical nig…
Most Popular
Articles
- Newton County set to break ground for two new projects
- Tennessee Kroger employee strangles co-worker over trash, according to affidavit
- ‘Legacies’ filming returns to Olde Town Conyers this week
- AT&T store on Highway 138 in Conyers robbed at gunpoint
- Brothers charged with aggravated assault after road rage incident
- South Salem Elementary Principal announces her retirement
- Covington City Council approves restroom for CNG fueling station
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Suspect facing multiple charges following nearly year-long crime spree
- Vehicle involved in crash in DeKalb stolen in home invasion in Rockdale
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.