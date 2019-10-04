CONYERS — This year, in honor of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library’s 100th Year Celebration, the Friends of the Library has decided to host a big two-day book sale.
The book sale theme is “Hundreds of Books.” The sale for the public will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. located in the library’s meeting room. A members-only pre-sale will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The members discount will apply only during the pre-sale.
All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the library.
This year marks the 34th year that the Conyers-Rockdale Library has had the Friends of Nancy Guinn Library supporting the library with proceeds from their monthly and annual book sales. The last big book sale was in 2009.
The Friends of the Library is made up of 134 supporters who serve as liaisons to the library administration and trustees. Linda Kelly is the president of the Friends of Nancy Guinn Library and has been a member since 2004.
The Friends of the Library philosophy is that the library is the center of the community. The book sales benefit free library programs and special projects that go with the library’s ideology that libraries serve as a vital role in the community and that it empowers the community to prosper and develop life-long learners and lovers of the library and books.
The “Hundreds of Books” book sale will include non-fiction, textbooks, young adult and children’s books, world literature, and a wide selection of popular fiction genres, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, fantasy, thrillers and much more.
To support Friends of the Library or to become a volunteer, visit www.conyersrockdalelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library/