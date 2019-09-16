EDLdWuyWsAAPdEK.jpeg

Devron Harper, a freshman at Gardner-Webb, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown Thursday night against UNC Charlotte in his first career college game. 

 Photo: Bob Carey/GWU

Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12

Gardner-Webb wide receiver Devron Harper, a Heritage grad, caught four passes for 41 yards and returned two kicks for 39 yards. 

