SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Social Circle Police Department are investigating the deaths of two people early Friday morning.

According to Officer Orr with the Social Circle Police Department, officers were called to a location on Thurman Baccus Road at about 5:30 a.m. in response to a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found two deceased people.

Orr said he had no further information on the identities of the victims.

“This is an active investigation, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to handle the investigation,” he said.

Social Circle Police officers blocked off the intersections of Thurman Baccus Road with Hightower Trail and Ga. Highway 11, preventing all traffic from accessing the crime scene area.