WASHINGTON — Representative Nick LaLota said Monday he hopes George Santos, a fellow New York Republican, will soon be expelled from the House for fraud over his serial fabrications to voters.

“George Santos is Democrats’ best friend and ally right now,” LaLota said in an interview at the Capitol. “What he has done is given them wind in their sails, has taken away our ability to speak about our commitment to America, and we’re looking forward to him leaving the House.”

