MORROW — The Georgia Archives is hosting a Stories of Southern Textile Mills and Mill Village tour at the Archives this month.
The tour begins with a short presentation on the evolution of textile mills, beginning with water-powered mills in Rhode Island whose success was due to utilizing secret designs of textile factory machinery that were memorized and brought to Rhode Island from England by the “Father of the American Factory System” Samuel Slater.
Cotton mills functioned in Georgia early on and increased in number and size after the Civil War. After 1880, as many Georgia mills became profitable, northern business interests began investing in Georgia mills. By 1900, textile manufacturing was a major industry in Georgia.
The tour will visit the Original Documents Reading Area (ODRA) where mill and mill village documents from the archive’s vaults will be on display.
Finally, the tour will end at the new exhibit Mill Towns: Living and Working at Georgia’s Textile Mills.
The tour is set for March 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to attend.
On April 4, the Archives will host From Field to Mill Town: Cotton and Textile Culture in Georgia from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The following is the schedule for the day:
♦ 9 a.m. — Symposium topic is Building a Community: Callaway Mills in LaGrange. Presenters are Haley Merciers, assistant tour and programs coordinator at Hills & Dales Estate in Lagrange; Alex Hughes, assistant director of archives and records at the Troup County Historical Society, Archives, and Legacy Museum; and Carleton B. Wood, executive director of Hills and Dales Estate, LaGrange.
♦ 10 a.m. — topic is Silvertown: From the Center of Tire Cord Production to a Local Treasure. Presenters are Jane Burdette, project coordinator for Silvertown Historic Preservation Project, Jamesan Gramme, director, Thomaston-Upson Archives; and Chris Jackson, historic preservation specialist, WLA Studio.
♦ 11:30 a.m. — topic is Legacies of Cotton Industrialization in Georgia: Architecture and Transportation. Presenters are Heather Meadows, a graduate student in Heritage Preservation at Georgia State University who works in education operations at the Atlanta History Center. She will speak about “Folk Architecture in Whittier Mills Village.” Dr. James “Jim” Hoogerwerf, retired Delta Air Lines captain with a PhD in the History of Technology from Auburn University, will present “Huff Daland Dusters, Macon, Ga. and the move to Monroe, La.”
♦ 1:30 p.m. — is The West Georgia Textile Heritage Trail: Documenting and Interpreting the History of the Textile Industry. Several presentations are part of this topic. “Establishing the West Georgia Textile Heritage Trail” will be presented by Keri Adams, assistant director of the Center for Public History and Lecturer in the History Department, University of West Georgia (UWG); and Dr. Ann McCleary, director of the Center for Public History, Professor of History, and the director of Museum Studies Program, University of West Georgia.
“Interpreting the Textile Industry” will be presented by Jarrett Craft, Textile Trail Curator for Center of Public History and graduate student at UWG; and Dr. Will Stoutamire, assistant professor of History and co-director of the Center for Public History, UWG.
“Mapping the Textile Industry” will be presented by Tinaye Gibbons, honors undergraduate history major at UWG, who works in the Center for Public History; Annie Shirley, undergraduate history major at UWG, who also works at the Center for Public History, and Dr. Andy Walter, professor of Geography at UWG.
Lunch will be available for a cash donation, and the break will be sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History.
For more information, email Caroline Crowell at caroline.crowell@usg.edu, Hendry Miller at hendry.miller@usg.edu or call the Georgia Archives at 678-364-3710. The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.