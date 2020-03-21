To comply with public health emergency requirements for social distancing, all Georgia Department of Driver Services licensing centers statewide are closed through March 31.
Customers are urged to consult DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO for their driver services during this emergency period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.