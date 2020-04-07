CONYERS — Gas prices in Georgia are at a remarkable low point, even as most residents are sheltering in place with nowhere to go.
According to AAA — The Auto Club Group, Georgia gas prices declined to an average of $1.77 on Monday and were expected to continue to decrease. Monday's state average was 8 cents less than a week ago, 46 cents less than last month, and 84 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $26.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $14.55 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.
"AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Today, motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 68% of gas stations in the country.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 9 cents to $1.93. Today, 33 states have averages under $2 per gallon. Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19. In its weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new data that showed gas demand decreased significantly last week — from 8.8 million barrels to 6.7 million barrels. According to EIA’s historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993. As more Americans practice social distancing, gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push pump prices cheaper.
As of Monday, the most expensive gas in Georgia was in the Hinesville-Fort Stewart are ($1.99), while the least expensive was in Dalton ($1.51.)
