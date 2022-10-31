Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh each ran for two scores and Stetson Bennett added two touchdowns passes as top-ranked Georgia pulled away for a 42-20 win over Florida in the Southeastern Conference rivals’ annual clash in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bennett went 19-for-38 passing for 316 yards with two interceptions, with tight end Brock Bowers finishing with five catches for 154 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown.

