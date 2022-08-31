Ginger Lime Chicken Wings
Ginger and lime are a wonderful combo and give these wings a ton of flavor! Grilling them adds an extra flavor boost. A great addition to your next tailgate or cookout.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb whole chicken wings
  • 1 c soy sauce, dark
  • 1/4 c olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp minced ginger
  • 6 clove smashed garlic
  • 1/2 c water
  • 1 Tbsp red chile flakes
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1 bunch chopped scallions

Noemi Griffin is a writer and digital specialist based in Atlanta. 

