...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours. Winds will be out of the northwest at 6-12 mph
with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
GOP elites weigh Trump and the alternatives at Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign.
But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas teemed with his rivals — including potential chief nemesis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — as some of the party’s most influential donors weigh alternatives to the divisive former president.
Trump still retains a “following” within the party, Mel Sembler, a Florida real-estate developer and GOP donor who sits on the coalition’s board, told CNN last week. But, he said, “I think people are getting tired of his controversies all the time.”
“What concerns me is if he wins the primary and loses the general,” added Sembler, who has not endorsed a 2024 candidate.
The annual leadership conference of prominent Jewish conservatives marked the first major gathering of GOP establishment forces since this month’s midterm letdown for the party, which saw Democrats retain their hold on the Senate and make inroads in state governments around the country.
Republicans did flip the House but will hold a slim majority in January after the “red wave” their party envisioned all year failed to materialize.
Leading Republican figures in Washington and elsewhere are casting blame on Trump for his role in boosting far-right Senate candidates who faltered in the general election — and for continuing to publicly nurse his own grievances about the 2020 election and his ongoing legal troubles. During his campaign kickoff Tuesday, he called himself a “victim” of a federal law enforcement system that he has spent years politicizing.
Trump’s legal difficulties appeared to deepen Friday when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Rather than seeing the party unify behind his third presidential bid, Trump faced immediate blowback. Minutes after his announcement, daughter and former senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump distanced herself from her father’s campaign, saying she does “not plan to be involved in politics.”
His announcement also overlapped with a high-profile book tour by his own former vice president — and potential 2024 rival — Mike Pence, who also spoke in Las Vegas and has spent the past several days reminding Americans of Trump’s role in the violent US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
Perhaps the biggest blow to Trump’s campaign infrastructure was the swift and public defection of several billionaire GOP donors — including a close ally, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman — who said the country needed leaders “rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday.”