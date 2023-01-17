WASHINGTON — A Republican lawmaker leading investigations of President Joe Biden’s administration called on the White House to turn over visitor logs to his home in Delaware after classified documents were found at the residence.

The letter by House Oversight Committee chair James Comer to White House chief of staff Ron Klain is the latest salvo by Republicans after a series of revelations last week that’s raising political and legal risks for Biden as he considers seeking a second term in 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags