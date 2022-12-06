Republicans returned to Washington on Monday facing a familiar drama that has played out continually in the Trump years: GOP members forced to confront a controversy that they would rather ignore.

After days of silence over former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution, several top Republicans have now condemned the comment. But even among those speaking out, few have said it should disqualify Trump from running again for the White House, while many more Hill Republicans have so far remained silent on the issue.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer, Phil Mattingly and Kristin Holmes contributed to this report.

