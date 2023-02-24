US-NEWS-HEAVY-SNOW-CLOSES-FREEWAYS-AS-1-LA.jpg

People snowboard and sled down a hill as they revel in the rare sight of falling snow in Southern California at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County mountains, following a similar warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Southern California has only gotten a taste of the powerful winter storm system that forecasters say will bring an extended period of cold temperatures, high winds and snow, prompting the region's first blizzard warning on record.

 Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

A rare winter storm continued to pound California with snow and rain early Friday, shutting down freeways, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, as blizzard warnings took effect in the region's mountains.

Scattered showers and snow at unusually low elevations started snarling commutes and creating dangerous mountain driving conditions Thursday as the storm system, which is unusual not just in its ferocity but also in its origin from southwest Canada, is forecast to increase in intensity through Saturday.

