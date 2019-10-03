Heritage's Kennedy Stephens
Buy Now

Heritage's Kennedy Stephens

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

HERITAGE AT HOUSTON COUNTY

Heritage Patriots

Coach: Clay Ardeeser

Region: 3-6A

Seed: No. 3

Houston County Bears

Coach: Scott Lamb

Region: 1-6A

Seed: No. 2

When: TBD

Location: Houston County High School

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.