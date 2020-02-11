EVANS -- Coming into Saturday, Grovetown girls basketball coach George Dukes knew the difficult task in front of his team: beating Heritage for the third time this season.
The first meeting was a 45-28 road win for the Lady Warriors. The last time the two powers met, it was a two-point, overtime contest that went in favor of the Warriors.
On Saturday, Grovetown had to hit some big free throws in the final seconds to complete the three-game sweep and defeat Heritage 50-42 to win the Region 3-AAAAAA title.
Dukes mentioned Friday night about how his team had a tendency to get big leads and fight tooth and nail to maintain them in the fourth quarter. Saturday‘s win took some adjustments to deal with Heritage’s full-court scheme.
“We tried to play that full-court man in the first half and I think they handled it well,” Dukes said. “It was a battle and I felt like they got too many easy baskets, so we went back to the 2-3 zone and we were able to finish through.”
Grovetown led by just two points at the half, but increased that lead to seven through three quarters. Senior Mikiah Parker led the Lady Warriors with 16 points on the night, followed by junior Jada Porter‘s 13. Junior Kristyn Goshay led Heritage with 14 points.
Despite the loss, Heritage earned a No. 2 seed and will host Coffee Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.