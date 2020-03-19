My heart hurts for my girls and all other spring sports...but I saw this on my TL. I know that we will be back out on the field soon, andddd as a plus we will have plenty of toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/BwhAOptIbq— Laura Freeman (@lrfreeman92) March 13, 2020
Heritage girls soccer coach Laura Freeman
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Must Read
-
Glenda Smith said:I went to school with Judy from the first grade through our high school graduation.My deepest sympathy to her family and friends. May God hold…
Latest News
- Covington calling emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to enact sheltering in place and gatherings prohibition
- These grocery store chains have special hours for older Americans
- Bed Bath & Beyond remains open, despite workers' opposition
- They're living with an invisible illness. Social distancing will save their lives
- Movie theater stocks soar after industry asks Congress for government aid
Most Popular
Articles
- Waffle House in Canton closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19
- Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Newton County School System
- Message from the Rockdale and Newton Citizen editor concerning coronavirus update
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Newton County
- Dozens charged in money-laundering operation, fraud schemes
- Second Newton County school system employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Newton County announces operational changes due to COVID-19
- Conyers man charged in connection with murder of Stonecrest store owner
- Rockdale Public Schools closed for two weeks beginning Monday; system implements Independent Learning
- Four Covington firefighters in self-quarantine; public safety departments in Newton and Rockdale institute safety protocol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.