Heritage's Avry Carrasquillo

Avry Carrasquillo
School: Heritage
Year: Senior
Noteworthy:
• Has been working with the program since his eighth grade year
Coach Brandon Stewart's take: "Avry Carrasquillo is a fifth-year program player. He is the ultimate Heritage success story. Avry played JV-red, our developmental team. He moved up later to the blue team and became a starter as a high-level contributor as junior. Avry has worked constantly to improve through the program, through club and has excelled athletically and academically. He is one of the standards of how and why we run the program the way we do. We preach field, hallways, classroom as our mantra, and he's embraced all of those aspects. His great character, work rate and determination have yielded successes in all aspects of these three and are a great testament to he and his family."
