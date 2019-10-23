In what appears to be a wide-open Region 3-AAAAAA, Heritage’s home matchup with Evans just might have decided the eventual region championship winner this past Friday.
In a game the Patriots never trailed until the fourth quarter, they eventually lost 14-13 thanks to a costly interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Heritage defense held the Knights to a mere 160 yards of total offense and one touchdown, but their stout performance wasn’t good enough to come away with a victory.
Their loss, however, does not have the Patriots ready to lay down in 2019. Sitting at 1-1 in region play with games against Alcovy, Grovetown and Lakeside remaining on the schedule, one more victory will likely be enough to lock the Patriots into the postseason. Three more wins would give them at least the region’s No. 2 seed.
While head coach Corey Johnson said that he still needs to see better execution by his offense, a unit that managed to score only one touchdown against the Knights despite marching into opposing territory seven times, the veteran coach thinks their mistakes are fixable.