Anyone who watched Heritage’s defense Friday night against Rockdale County likely saw Courtney McBride, who wears a No. 1 Patriots’ jersey, making plays all over the field.
While the game ended with a loss for the Patriots, it was not for a lack of effort on McBride’s part, who finished the game with two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hurries. Both of the junior defensive end’s tackles for a loss came against Rockdale County running back Connor Mack, who was tackled both times for a loss of six yards.
All four of McBride’s quarterback hurries resulted in incomplete passes for Rockdale County quarterback Chandler Peters, including a big hit to end the first half.
Clocking in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, McBride has five tackles for a loss on the season and 1.5 sacks in three games.