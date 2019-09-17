V5qmzDhb.jpg-large.jpeg
Heritage's Courtney McBride (1) led the Patriots in sacks with 10 last season.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Courtney McBride

School: Heritage

Last week: McBride was a standout on defense for Heritage last Friday night against Rockdale County, recording two tackles for a loss while also finishing with four quarterback hurries.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.