If Kobe Friend’s scoop-and-score was any indication as to what kind of game Heritage’s defense was going to play against Arabia Mountain last Friday night, the Rams were in for a long one.
On the heels of back-to-back games without scoring a point, it was Heritage’s defense that energized the offense against Arabia Mountain. Friend’s recovered fumble and subsequent touchdown was the first of four turnovers forced by the defense. Both Friend and Henry Hodge recovered fumbles while Aric Seay and Zekaryah Roundtree each intercepted a pass en route to a 27-6 victory.
Kevin Jarvis finished his night with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five tackles for a loss while both Courtney McBride and Friend recorded two sacks. All-in-all, the Patriots finished with 13 tackles for a loss and frustrated the Rams offense on more occasions than not.
On the season, the Patriots increased their tackles for a loss total to 35 in four games and have sacked opposing quarterbacks 12 times. The Patriots have also defended 21 passes with junior Juleion Simmons leading the way with six.