Heritage’s 19-0 shutout of Alcovy last Friday night marked the fourth time on the season in which the Patriots defense pitched a shutout.
In 44 career seasons for the Patriots, only the 1986 patriots had pitched four shutouts in one season before the 2019 Patriots reached the feat last Friday. Allowing just over two touchdowns a game, the current Patriots rank seventh all-time in points allowed with two regular season games left to play.
Helping anchor the defense is junior defensive end Courtney McBride, who leads the Patriots in sacks with 9.5 and tackles for a loss with 20. Junior linebacker Kobe Friend leads the Patriots in tackles with 90 while sophomore Myron Henderson and junior Juleion Simmons are tied for first in pass breakups with eight.
The Patriots will travel to Grovetown Friday night, a team averaging just over 15 points per game and will end the season against Lakeside at home, who is averaging 30.6 points per game.