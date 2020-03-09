Heritage's Jada Milner

Jada Milner
School: Heritage
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• Was second on the team in goals scored last season with 11
Coach Laura Freeman's take: "If you asked Jada what her favorite position to play, she’ll tell you it’s wherever she’s needed. Jada not only is versatile and good at all positions, but she is always willing to play whatever position to benefit the team without any complaints. Jada is exceptional at reading the game and adjusting as needed, and also with communicating with coaches on the sideline."
